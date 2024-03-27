Selma community holds fundraiser for family of kids killed in house fire

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Organizers were setting up for a fundraiser at Beto's Mexican Restaurant on Tuesday.

The owner of the restaurant said the proceeds will go to help the family of 7-year-old Gloria and 8-year-old Gerardo Reyes, who died in a home fire less than two weeks ago.

"You get that phone call. In our case, when we found that out, it just shattered our hearts," said Antonio Diaz.

His uncle owns Beto's restaurant. His family knows the victims' families.

They're focused on supporting them during this heartbreaking time.

"The whole community is just gathering together, and you see it on social media, people donating, or whatever, offering their help," said Diaz.

On the morning of March 17th, The Fresno County Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a house fire on East Kamm Avenue near Golden State Boulevard.

When first responders arrived, they found the house as well as a car engulfed in flames.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office said the mother of the two kids rammed a vehicle into the home, trying to create an exit. As a result, she was burned on her hands and face.

As the family navigates through this difficult loss, Diaz said the community will be by their side.

"Whatever they need, whenever they need it, I'm confident to say anybody here in this community would be out and willing to help," said Diaz.

The family has set up a donation page.

