Some Fresno residents can now ride FAX buses for free

Kaiser Permanente is taking action to eliminate fares for seniors, Medicare cardholders and those with disabilities.
By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Riding the FAX bus around Fresno will get cheaper on Friday.

"This population, these residents are on fixed incomes," explained, Joe Vargas, City of Fresno's director of transportation. "They're low income, and they rely heavily on our public transit to be able to connect to health care, jobs, education and other essential resources."

According to Vargas, right now, Reduced Fare riders are paying 50 cents. However, fares remain a barrier for some.

"Goods and services continue to increase, so it's really having a significant impact on them," he said. "So being able to give them access to transportation is critical for them."

In May, Kaiser Permanente awarded the City of Fresno a $500,000 grant to lower fares.

Vargas said he's grateful for the grant.

"I think their investment is going to bring a ton of relief to so many that rely heavily on our service," he said.

Kaiser Permanente officials went on to say that it will help residents in more ways than one.

"It benefits the community, both directly for those who have access to the reduced fares and can help with the larger community health issues of air pollution," said Wade Nogy, senior VP & area manager. "As well as ensuring, again, that people are able to access services -- whether that's health care, social services, whatever services they may need."

The program starts Friday and lasts for a year.

Reduced Fare riders can board any fixed route bus.

They need to bring either a:

  • Driver's license
  • FAX-issued ID card
  • Medicare card
  • DMV parking placard with registration form

For more information, visit the City of Fresno's website.
