Coronavirus

FDA approves Gilead's remdesivir to treat COVID-19

By Jamie Gumbrecht, CNN
The US Food and Drug Administration approved remdesivir for the treatment of coronavirus infection, the drug's maker, Gilead Sciences, said Thursday.

The drug, sold under the brand name Veklury, has been used under emergency use authorization. It is the first drug to be approved for treating Covid-19.

"In the United States, Veklury is indicated for adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older and weighing at least 40 kg) for the treatment of COVID-19 requiring hospitalization," the company said in a statement.

"Veklury should only be administered in a hospital or in a healthcare setting capable of providing acute care comparable to inpatient hospital care."

Earlier this month, a World Health Organization-sponsored global study found remdesivir did not help patients survive or even recover faster, but a US study found the infused drug shortened recovery time for some patients by about a third.

EMBED More News Videos

Here's a look at the difference between two types of coronavirus tests, a diagnostic test and an antibody test.



The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfdacoronavirusprescription drugspharmaceuticalsu.s. & world
RELATED
Study: Remdesivir has little to no effect on COVID-19
CORONAVIRUS
Clovis Unified students can return for in-person learning by January
Texas woman dies from COVID-19 on airplane, officials say
Big Fresno Fair lays off 18 of its full-time employees
Camp Paquatuck's traditional walk has been converted into a drive-thru experience amid pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Can limiting liquor store hours help fight Fresno's rising crime?
Clovis Unified students can return for in-person learning by January
Fresno police investigate 3 new shootings after call for stop to violence
Gun owner on trial 3 years after Fresno toddler shoots, kills himself
Face to face: Trump and Biden to meet for final debate
2 injured after truck driver crashes into central Fresno home
Big Fresno Fair lays off 18 of its full-time employees
Show More
Your Voice Your Vote: TJ Cox, David Valadao in fierce fight for District 21
Judge denies AG request to expedite lawsuit against GOP over unofficial ballot boxes
Boy threatened with arrest for missing 90 minutes of Zoom class
New chicken restaurant opening in Clovis
1 of the charges dismissed against Derek Chauvin
More TOP STORIES News