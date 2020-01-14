animal rescue

Merced man, pet rooster win nationwide PETA contest

A North Valley man is being recognized by the Animal Rights group PETA for his life-saving decision on a local farm.

Felipe Calderon of Merced entered 'Mr. Rooster' into PETA's first ever 'Make Your Chicken a Star' contest.

The bird - also known as 'Gallo' by the family - was rescued when Calderon decided to adopt the animal instead of letting him be killed for food.

The family says the rooster enjoys greeting visitors along with the family dogs and chickens.

Calderon says since the adoption, he's learned how social and wonderful the animal can be.

Mr. Rooster won a feature in PETA's magazine and a gift basket stuffed with toys and treats.
