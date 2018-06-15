Wells Fargo says customers experiencing issues making purchases with debit cards

We apologize to our customers who may be experiencing an issue completing some transactions. Thanks for your patience while we research this issue. If you are impacted, please check back here for updates. — Wells Fargo (@Ask_WellsFargo) June 15, 2018

Having issues with your Wells Fargo debit card? Well, you're not alone.Wells Fargo posted on Twitter that many customers are experiencing issues completing transactions. They are currently looking into the issue and are asking people to keep an eye on their Ask_WellsFargo Twitter account for updates.Many people took to Twitter to voice their frustrations including one customer who was stuck at a restaurant because her card was denied.Stay with Action News for more on this developing story.