Fire crews and PG&E investigating cause of grass fire below Pine Flat Dam

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews and PG&E are at the scene of a grass fire below Pine Flat Dam.

It was first spotted around 3:30 a.m. Thursday off Pine Flat Road and Elwood Road.



Fire crews were able to put out the flames quickly, only scorching about six acres.

Fire officials say while the cause of the fire is unknown, it appears to have started underneath a high-tension electrical line.
