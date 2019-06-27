Fire crews and PG&E investigating cause of grass fire below Pine Flat Dam

#ElwoodFire Firefighters are on scene of a wildland fire near Elwood Rd & Pine Flat Rd, south of Pine Flat Damn. Forward progress of the fire has been stopped, no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/ToJZ6NTuoJ — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) June 27, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews and PG&E are at the scene of a grass fire below Pine Flat Dam.It was first spotted around 3:30 a.m. Thursday off Pine Flat Road and Elwood Road.Fire crews were able to put out the flames quickly, only scorching about six acres.Fire officials say while the cause of the fire is unknown, it appears to have started underneath a high-tension electrical line.