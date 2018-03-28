Fire destroys home, damages building in Fresno County

An investigation is underway after a fire ripped through a home in Fresno County.The fire started just after midnight, firefighters got a call that a home near Chestnut and Manning-- just southwest of Fowler-- was on fire. When firefighters arrived the house was engulfed in flames.One challenge firefighters faced were down power lines.Fresno County Fire Battalion Chief Mara Zaver said, "That was a concern, we did have power lines down upon our arrival. We were able to secure the area, and PG&E helped us with securing those for us."Firefighters said the home is a total loss. There was also fire damage to the building next to it.The cause of this fire is still under investigation.