FRESNO COUNTY

Fire destroys home, damages building in Fresno County

An investigation is underway after a fire ripped through a home in Fresno County. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO COUNTY (KFSN) --
An investigation is underway after a fire ripped through a home in Fresno County.

The fire started just after midnight, firefighters got a call that a home near Chestnut and Manning-- just southwest of Fowler-- was on fire. When firefighters arrived the house was engulfed in flames.

One challenge firefighters faced were down power lines.

Fresno County Fire Battalion Chief Mara Zaver said, "That was a concern, we did have power lines down upon our arrival. We were able to secure the area, and PG&E helped us with securing those for us."

Firefighters said the home is a total loss. There was also fire damage to the building next to it.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation.
