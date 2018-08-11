WILDFIRE

Firefighters getting the upper hand on Ferguson Fire

As of Saturday evening, the fire has burned 95,942 acres and containment has held steady at 82 percent.

MARIPOSA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Firefighters are getting the upper hand on the Ferguson Fire.

Since it first broke out July 13, the incident has scorched more than 149 square miles in the Stanislaus and Sierra National Forests as well as parts of Yosemite National Park.

Meantime the Yosemite Valley area inside the National Park is set to reopen to tourists on Tuesday, August 14.

Tourists will be able to reach the park by Highway 120 or Highway 140. Highway 41 between the Yosemite Valley, Wawona and the park's south entrance will remain closed.

The fire continues to burn uncontained inside the National Park along the Wawona Road (Highway 41). Crews planned to spend Saturday setting backfires to stop the spread of the fire and reduce potential fuels. Retardant has also been sprayed on the east side of road, to prevent flying embers from becoming established spot fires.
