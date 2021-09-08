Flex Alert extended through tonight due to above-normal temperatures

With above-normal temperatures affecting much of the state & West, & tight energy supply margins in the market, the California ISO has extended #FlexAlert for a second day, tomorrow, Sept. 9, from 4-9 p.m., issuing a call for voluntary energy conservation: https://t.co/ma3iUTiapc pic.twitter.com/adFTzmGX8x — California ISO (@California_ISO) September 8, 2021

Set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, if your health permits

Avoid using major appliances, like dish washers and clothes washers and dryers

Turn off all unnecessary lights

Pre-cool your home by lowering the thermostat

If you need to use your major appliances, do it earlier in the day, when solar energy is abundant

Close window coverings to keep your home or apartment cool

Take advantage of the solar energy to charge electronic devices and electric vehicles so there's no need to do it later, when solar is not available

