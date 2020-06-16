559 Street Tacos opens new location at Clovis

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The home of the 'red Taco' now has a brick and mortar location in Clovis.559 Street Tacos celebrated its grand opening on Monday.The new location will eventually be able to seat about 100 people - and also has patio space available.Action News first reported about this in November last year, when 559 Tacos announced their upcoming location.The restaurant is in addition to two food trucks serving Fresno and Clovis.Their most popular menu item is the red taco dipped in house sauce.The hours are 11 am until 10 pm.The new 559 Street Tacos is employing about 20 people.