Food & Drink

559 Street Tacos opens new location at Clovis

The home of the 'red Taco' now has a brick and mortar location.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The home of the 'red Taco' now has a brick and mortar location in Clovis.

559 Street Tacos celebrated its grand opening on Monday.

The new location will eventually be able to seat about 100 people - and also has patio space available.

Action News first reported about this in November last year, when 559 Tacos announced their upcoming location.



The restaurant is in addition to two food trucks serving Fresno and Clovis.

Their most popular menu item is the red taco dipped in house sauce.

The hours are 11 am until 10 pm.

The new 559 Street Tacos is employing about 20 people.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfresnoclovisfoodmexicantacos
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man accused of being Golden State Killer to plead guilty
Evacuations on as huge fire spreads near Pismo Beach
Fresno, Tulare among CA counties where COVID-19 is most concerning
Central California coronavirus cases
T-Mobile service down for over 86 million US customers
Supreme Court rejects Trump bid to void California sanctuary law
SCOTUS rules LGBT people protected from job discrimination
Show More
Fresno bars and breweries open to customers after months of closures
2 killed during domestic violence-related shooting in Fowler, suspect dead after vehicle collides with train
Coronavirus California: Updates on state's response to COVID-19
Nine-year-old girl found safe in Porterville after being reported missing in Tulare Co.
Police looking for witnesses in hit-and-run at central Fresno motel
More TOP STORIES News