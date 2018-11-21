THANKSGIVING

New reports suggest Thanksgiving meal should cost less this year

A new report claims it'll cost around $5 to feed each person at your dinner table this Thanksgiving.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
As millions of Americans get set to sit down for their Thanksgiving feast a new report shows the holiday meal should cost a little less this year.

Thanksgiving is typically the busiest time of year for grocery stores.

And 2018 is no different employees at a Save Mart in Northeast Fresno call the days leading up to the holiday their Super Bowl.

"You can feel the excitement gear up for the holidays and Thanksgiving is the kickoff for the traditional holidays. People are all excited they want to get the family together," said Save Mart store manager Reggie Brauer.

Whether you're coming in for last minute items before the big feast.

"I don't have corn starch and I'm making a pecan pie," said Brauer.

Or you still need to grab a turkey, a recent report by the American Farm Bureau Federation says a traditional thanksgiving meal will cost you less in 2018.

"We have lowered tons of prices, thousands of prices throughout the store, so your basket is going to be lower and we've seen that in the data going through the checkstand."

But just how low can you expect to pay?

The report claims it'll cost around five dollars to feed each person at your dinner table this Thanksgiving.

The Farm Bureau points to a three percent decline in turkey prices for the drop in cost.

And if you don't feel like cooking many grocery stores and restaurants offer fulled cooked meals you can take home.
