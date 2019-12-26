Food & Drink

Starbucks hosts 'pop-up parties' with free coffee until NYE

Starbucks is giving customers another reason to celebrate the end of the decade.

Starting Friday, December 27, customers can get a free 'tall' espresso drink--including holiday favorites like the peppermint mocha and toasted white chocolate latte. The party will last an hour, from 1 to 2 p.m. daily until December 31. Two hundred stores across the country will participate each day.

The location of the party will change daily, so check the list of participating stores before heading to your neighborhood Starbucks for a treat.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkstarbucksfree foodgood newscoffee
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Heavy snowfall closes I-5 at Grapevine, Hwy 58 over Tehachapi
Big rig driver found dead on 5 Freeway through Grapevine
Head-on collision kills 1, injures 5, driver arrested on suspicion of DUI
AAA: Dec. 26 expected to be worst day for holiday travel
Police search for hit-and-run driver who killed pedestrian in southeast Fresno
Missing Michigan boy found dead, police say
Man hospitalized in Central Fresno shooting, police searching for gunmen
Show More
3 teens killed, 2 injured in Pleasanton crash on Christmas
Couple delivers baby on N.H. interstate on Christmas morning
Armed robber holds Fresno CVS workers hostage
Veterans receive free meal, clothes and more on Christmas
Woman, 2 kids found on sidewalk near Boston garage die
More TOP STORIES News