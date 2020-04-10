Coronavirus

Valley farmworkers practice social distancing as they continue work in fields

By
FIREBAUGH, Calif. (KFSN) -- Farm laborers in Valley fields and orchards continued to help keep the country's food supply moving.

Valley farmers taking COVID-19 precautions maintained their safety is a priority. The need to keep families fed makes agriculture an essential service.

Local grower Joe Del Bosque set up a portable hand-washing station for his workers. He explained, "We're taking a lot of measures to get people to wash their hands, stay clean, keep their social distancing."

Workers picking asparagus on Del Bosque's farm near Firebaugh practiced social distancing by spreading out 10 feet away from each other.

Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Jacobsen said during this uncertain time, it's important farmers are educated on what steps need to be taken to protect workers.

Jacobsen said growers were taking "extra precautions - covering of the face, making sure there's extra hand washing going on throughout the day, really trying to limit contact, not just during the actual work hours but also during breaks and lunch hours."

Del Bosque said his workers were eager to get back into the fields after the rain. He added no one has told him they did not want to work at this time though many have questions. "It's obviously making everybody nervous."

It can be difficult to spread out and work on a farm but it's an area farmers have to consider.

Jacobsen said, "Ag just doesn't shut down but at the same time we want to make sure our employees remain healthy throughout this whole ordeal."

As spring moves towards summer, more crops will come into season.

Growers said it's important they keep their workers healthy so families can continue to enjoy fresh produce.

Did you take this image/video or do you otherwise own all rights to it? Do you agree KFSN and its licensees may use, edit & distribute it without restriction in all media per these terms: abc30.com/share/? If so, reply YES.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfirebaughfresno countysocial distancingcoronavirusagriculturecoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicfarmingfresno county farm bureau
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Were Californians exposed to coronavirus last year?
Churches ordered closed for Easter, but some in Valley worry loved ones will go
Healthcare workers demand protective gear in national "day of action"
COVID-19 takes life of Tulare church bishop
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom: CA to provide hotel vouchers, free flights for health care workers
Central California coronavirus cases
10 staff members at Los Banos clinic test positive for COVID-19
UFC 249 at Tachi Palace canceled after outrage that event flaunted health guidelines
Merced County couple dies within hours of each other from COVID-19
COVID-19 takes life of Tulare church bishop
New urgent care in Fresno offering COVID-19 tests
Show More
Churches ordered closed for Easter, but some in Valley worry loved ones will go
Fresno Convention Center turned into site to treat non-COVID-19 patients
Mariposa father says 2 Valley hospitals refuse to test son for COVID-19
Man dies after he's hit by train in central Fresno
Healthcare workers demand protective gear in national "day of action"
More TOP STORIES News