Former Fresno Grizzlies owner dies in car crash in Oregon

The Fresno Grizzlies have confirmed that former owner Brian Glover died in a car accident in Oregon.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Glover was a managing partner with the baseball team for close to ten years.

Oregon State Police say officers responded to a crash Thursday near Hwy 26 near the west side of the Dennis L. Edwards tunnel, which is about 30 miles west of Portland.

That is where they found Glover's 2017 BMW X1 SUV.

The 52-year-old died at the scene and authorities believe he may have suffered from a medical emergency before the crash.

