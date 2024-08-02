Founder of Fresno Street Eats gives back to community on his birthday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The founder of Fresno Street Eats is celebrating his birthday with a gift for the community.

Mike Oz opened a $250 tab at Gelateria Del Centro in downtown Fresno next to Warnors Theater, so people can cool off at Thursday's art hop.

Oz made the announcement on his Instagram.

The post, and his effort to support a local business, is getting so much love, with someone even offered to add to the tab.

You can enjoy the sweet deal by dropping by Gelateria Del Centro, just tell them you're celebrating Oz's birthday.

The sweet deal will only last until the tab runs out.