Fowler restaurants can now serve customers through outdoor dining

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Fowler is now allowing restaurants to operate with outdoor dining.

The move is synonymous with other Central Valley cities that have asked restaurant owners to move operations outdoors.

Many restaurants in Fowler have begun to open their patio areas for guests to dine.

The eateries are still required to follow state guidelines for serving customers, including the use of disposable tableware and ensuring social distancing.

