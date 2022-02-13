Valley woman reunited with missing French Bulldogs

Recently, California has seen a spike in the theft of French bulldogs because of their high value.
MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Merced woman has been reunited with her missing French Bulldogs.

Earlier this week, the dogs were playing, unattended, in the front yard of her east Gerard Avenue home.

Witnesses say a man grabbed her dogs from the front yard before taking off.

According to Merced Golden Wire News, her dogs were later found in Atwater after receiving an anonymous tip from someone who had seen the dogs.

Dogs of the breed can cost upwards of $5,000.

