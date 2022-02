MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Merced woman is searching for her two stolen French Bulldogs.She let the dogs out Monday morning into the front yard of her home on east Gerard Avenue.After just a few minutes, she went outside and could not find her pets.Witnesses reported seeing a man grabbing the dogs from the yard and taking off.One of the dogs is gray with blue eyes, and the other is light brown.Anyone with information about these dogs is asked to call the Merced Police Department.