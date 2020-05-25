Nonprofit Fresno Barrios Unidos chosen to get grants from Love Not Fear fundraiser

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- At a time of uncertainty, the Latino Community Foundation is making sure 'love not fear' prevails."We chose to prioritize the Central Valley and the inland empire communities that were going to be impacted," says program manager Adriana Saldivar.Saldivar says every year there are $2.5 billion invested in nonprofits, but only 2% of that gets to the Central Valley. Since the onset of COVID-19, they've raised more than $1 million through the Love Not Fear fund."We knew grassroots organizations across the state were going to be the first line of defense for many families that need support," says Saldivar.Fresno Barrios Unidos, known for its youth advocacy, parent programs and health education, was part of the first round of grant recipients."What these dollars have enabled us to do is show up for our community in moments when they need us most," says executive director Ashley Rojas.The nonprofit, aimed at transforming communities by empowering youth and families, had to move their services online."If you don't have the dollars, it shouldn't decide if you survive or not, if you get to stay connected or not, if you get to stay heard or not," says Rojas.They've been able to assist clients with everything from meals and baby supplies to transportation and WiFi hotspots."Any way that we can show up for them to ensure that their voices are heard is important," says Rojas.Links to resources and ways to get involved can be found on the organization's website."We want them to come out of this pandemic stronger than they were," says Saldivar.