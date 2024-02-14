Fresno business feeling relieved after investigators arrest arson suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- On Monday, investigators with the Fresno Fire Department arrested 18-year-old Alfred Sosa. Sosa is accused of starting two dumpster fires, less than a half mile away from each other.

One fire started at the Peerless Building in downtown early Friday morning. Then on Sunday night at the Valley Foods on Van Ness Avenue in Central Fresno.

Investigators identified Alfred Sosa after a relative recognized him in the footage.

"Once we got that surveillance video, we were able to review that and get a basic description of the suspect," said Jay Tracy, the Deputy Fire Marshal with the Fresno Fire Department.

On the side of the Valley Foods store, there is a charred wall left behind by the flames.

The manager of Valley Foods spoke with Action News off-camera. He said he's seen Sosa at the store several times before.

He's grateful the fire was put out quickly and didn't cause any further damage.

"It didn't get into the interior of the structure and didn't touch any of the foods or anything like that," said Tracy.

According to the Fresno Fire Department, in 2023, fires caused $46.7 million dollars in damage. About $7 million of that damage was linked to arson.

Tracy explains that a person can set off a fire for various reasons.

"There's others that might set fire for excitement, being bored, having time on their hands and a lighter in the other one," said Tracy, "I would say this one probably fits more into that case."

The fire shattered a window at the Peerless Building, connected to the Blue Dolphin Workshop.

Robert Taylor, who works inside, said while they had some smoke damage, their expensive equipment was okay. Still, he's saddened to see the historic building damaged.

"Fresno has a cool history, and buildings like this are part of it," said Taylor

Fresno's Fire Chief credits surveillance video and tips from the public for helping them identify and find Sosa.

"Our goal is to catch them immediately because the question that we have is, 'When is the next one coming?" said Chief Billy Alcorn.

"Every time we have a building fire or a fire in an occupied building, that's lost revenue for those businesses."

Investigators will be putting a case together for the District Attorney's office.

Sosa could be facing felony arson charges.

