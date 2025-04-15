Ryan McCarthy named new Fresno State women's basketball coach

A native of Prineville, Oregon, he'll replace Jaime White, who retired after 11 seasons leading the Bulldogs.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Ryan McCarthy has been named the new head coach of the Fresno State women's basketball team.

He led the University of Alaska Anchorage to more than 300 wins in the last 13 years.

In 2016, he took the Seawolves to the Division II national championship.

A native of Prineville, Oregon, he'll replace Jaime White, who retired after 11 seasons leading the Bulldogs.

McCarthy becomes the 12th head coach in program history.

