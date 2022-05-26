Suspect arrested after speeding, crashing into car in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- What started as a traffic stop ended with a suspect speeding and crashing on Fresno city streets.

Officers tried pulling a red truck over for tinted windows near Maple and McKinley Avenues around 6:30 Wednesday evening.

The driver took off at high speeds and police canceled their pursuit almost immediately.

A helicopter overhead helped officers track the suspect.

Even though he was not being chased, the suspect was speeding and running red lights before crashing into a car at Shields and Millbrook.

The driver tried running away but was arrested.

Police found a gun and drugs inside the truck.

The innocent driver who was hit did not suffer any major injuries.
