Suspect arrested after speeding, crashing into car in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- What started as a traffic stop ended with a suspect speeding and crashing on Fresno city streets.Officers tried pulling a red truck over for tinted windows near Maple and McKinley Avenues around 6:30 Wednesday evening.The driver took off at high speeds and police canceled their pursuit almost immediately.A helicopter overhead helped officers track the suspect.Even though he was not being chased, the suspect was speeding and running red lights before crashing into a car at Shields and Millbrook.The driver tried running away but was arrested.Police found a gun and drugs inside the truck.The innocent driver who was hit did not suffer any major injuries.