Councilmembers approve new ordinance for stricter sideshow penalties

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A sideshow ordinance is now in effect after being approved by the Fresno City Council.

The measure was brought forward Thursday by councilmembers Garry Bredefeld and Annalisa Perea.

Anyone caught participating or promoting street racing and illegal sideshows will be fined $1,000 or charged with a misdemeanor -- which could lead to six months in jail.

City officials say the policy is about accountability and keeping neighborhoods safe.

The new law will go into effect in 30 days.