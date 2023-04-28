WATCH LIVE

Councilmembers approve new ordinance for stricter sideshow penalties

Anyone caught participating or promoting street racing and illegal sideshows will be fined $1,000 or charged with a misdemeanor.

Friday, April 28, 2023 3:41PM
Councilmembers approve new ordinance for stricter sideshow penalties
A sideshow ordinance is now in effect after being approved by the Fresno City Council.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A sideshow ordinance is now in effect after being approved by the Fresno City Council.

The measure was brought forward Thursday by councilmembers Garry Bredefeld and Annalisa Perea.

Anyone caught participating or promoting street racing and illegal sideshows will be fined $1,000 or charged with a misdemeanor -- which could lead to six months in jail.

City officials say the policy is about accountability and keeping neighborhoods safe.

The new law will go into effect in 30 days.

