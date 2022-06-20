Fresno County correctional officers reach agreement to avoid strike

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County correctional officers are on the job after reaching an agreement to avoid a strike.The Fresno County Public Safety Association had planned to strike over what they say are unsafe and understaffed working conditions.They also demanded higher pay.Over the weekend, Fresno County announced an agreement had been reached with the union.The county's last offer included an increased starting salary, a one-time pandemic payment of $1,500 and other benefits.