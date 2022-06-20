Society

Fresno County correctional officers reach agreement to avoid strike

EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno County correctional officers reach agreement to avoid strike

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County correctional officers are on the job after reaching an agreement to avoid a strike.

The Fresno County Public Safety Association had planned to strike over what they say are unsafe and understaffed working conditions.


They also demanded higher pay.

Over the weekend, Fresno County announced an agreement had been reached with the union.


The county's last offer included an increased starting salary, a one-time pandemic payment of $1,500 and other benefits.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnostrike
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man killed in suspected DUI crash in Clovis, CHP says
Pedestrian hit and killed by car near Kettleman City, CHP says
Fresno County man finds bear on his property
Father accused of killing son in NW Fresno to appear in court today
Large fire tears through apartments near Riverdale Elementary School
Recession 'is not inevitable,' US Treasury Secretary says
Popular South Valley gym opens new location in Clovis
Show More
VHS copy of 'Back to the Future' sells for $75,000
Fresno police officers shoot, kill man at Vinland Park
47-year-old man killed in fight in Tulare County
1 killed in car crash in Tulare County
Driver rescued from crashed car dangling over Highway 99 in Fresno
More TOP STORIES News