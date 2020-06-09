Coronavirus

California working with Fresno County after COVID-19 cases double in last 2 weeks

Fresno County health officials say they're working closely with nursing facilities and the Avenal State Prison, which contribute to the numbers.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County is now on the state's radar after seeing a doubling in cases over the last couple of weeks.

Health officials say they're working closely with nursing facilities and the Avenal State Prison, which contribute to the numbers.

"Our doubling time is about two weeks. That's concerning. We were out to three weeks at one point and now it's shortening," says Dr. Rais Vohra with the county's health department.

The county now has 2,216 cases - more than 100 new cases since the county health website posted their numbers on Saturday.

The increase in numbers has gotten the attention of the state.

Vohra says Fresno County is on a targeted engagement watch list in which they're working with the state to determine the challenges and what needs to be done to lower numbers.

"We will be able to get more leverage from state and increasing testing capacity, providing more resources for our at-risk residents," says Vohra.

The increase comes as the state has allowed more businesses like gyms, schools, and bars to reopen.

As far as whether the increase in cases will impact more local businesses from reopening, Vohra says that remains a mystery.

"It's a concern. It's something we want some clarification from the state on what the implications are."

Meanwhile, Vohra says it's possible we may see a second peak in cases closer to July or August.
