2 back-to-back deadly crashes shut down Fresno County roads

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two back-to-back deadly crashes in the same area of Fresno County have prompted road closures, traffic snarls, and delays on Friday afternoon.

The crashes, both involving motorcycle riders, happened less than 1 mile away from each other.

The first was on southbound Highway 41 just south of Harlan Avenue at about 2 pm, where a motorcyclist hit the center dividing wall.

The second was at Mount Whitney and Elm Avenues at about 2:30 pm, where a motorcyclist slammed into the rear of a truck and trailer. The two vehicles may have been in the area, because they were detouring around the area of the first crash.

The California Highway Patrol says both crashes resulted in deaths. No word on how many people were involved and what all their conditions are.

That area, where Highway 41 narrows down to one lane in each direction for a six-mile stretch between Elkhorn Avenue and Excelsior Avenue, is notorious for the danger it poses motorists. It has claimed at least six lives in the last few years.

A grassroots effort pushing to widen the road has been led by Valley residents, some of whom have lost loved ones to crashes there.

