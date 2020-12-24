81-year-old man killed in rollover crash in Fresno County

FRESNO, calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Coroner's Office has identified the 81-year-old man killed in a car crash in Fresno County on Wednesday as Gene Butler of Orosi.The crash happened at the intersection of Hill and Adams Avenues at about 5:30 pm.The California Highway Patrol says Butler failed to see a stop sign and entered the intersection without stopping. That's when his car was hit by another car on the side.Butler's car struck a dry drainage ditch and overturned. He was badly injured and died at the scene.The driver and passenger of the other car were both transported to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment of their moderate injuries.Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the collision.