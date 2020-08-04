1 hospitalized after truck collides with farm tractor in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person was hospitalized after a pick-up truck collided with a small farm tractor in Fresno County on Tuesday morning.The crash happened just before 5 a.m. on Conejo Avenue near Cedar Avenue, east of Caruthers.California Highway Patrol officers say the truck driver didn't see the tractor and crashed into it. The driver was taken to the hospital with a complaint of pain.No one has been cited, and no one else was injured.