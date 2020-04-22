burglary

2 arrested for stealing $16,000 worth of tobacco products in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Detectives have arrested two thieves connected to a string of burglaries targeting businesses in Fresno County and parts of the South Valley.

Fresno County sheriff's officials say Adolph Coronado, 33, his sister Priscilla Garcia, 26, and another unidentified man, stole thousands of dollars worth of tobacco products in January and February.

Surveillance video first caught the suspects in January, raiding the shelves of a Riverdale gas station. The two thieves loaded tubs with $12,000 worth of tobacco products.

A month later, two gas stations in Kingsburg were broken into, and the thieves stole $4,000 in tobacco products.

Officials say detectives later served search warrants at three homes. They discovered the stolen items along with stolen clothing worth $30,000, which came from a burglary that occurred in Pismo Beach.

Coronado and Garcia were arrested on Feb. 6 on several charges for the Fresno County burglaries, but they bonded out couple weeks later.

Coronado was re-arrested for the Pismo Beach burglary on March 18, but was released under California's emergency $0 bail order.

Investigators linked Coronado to four similar burglaries in Hanford and one in Visalia. It's not clear if he's been arrested or charged for those crimes.

Detectives are now searching for the man that helped Coronado and Garcia with the burglaries. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Aurelio Flores at 559-600-8172.
