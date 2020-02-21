fresno county sheriff department

Fresno County deputies honored for courage in the midst of gunfire

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In a ceremony to honor some of the bravest heroes in Fresno County, one man stood out a little further from the rest. Fresno County Deputy John Erickson was there to receive a Purple Heart award.

Erickson was shot multiple times while responding to a dispute over a property line in the foothill community of Tollhouse last July.

"There are things I don't remember," said Erickson.

"I don't remember telling my ride along to get down. I don't remember blasting rounds through my windows. The problem is that I was having was - although the training is phenomenal with our agency - is not knowing where your enemy is shooting you from."

Erickson still has bullet fragments in his face, and a bullet lodged in his leg after getting shot three times.

It could have been much worse if not for the bravery of his partner Deputy Gary Davenport, who was also honored Thursday with the Medal of Valor.

Amid the chaos, Davenport was able to get a severely injured Erickson out of harm's way, dragging him to safety, all while dodging the continuing gunfire.

"Something had to be done; my friend was hurt," said Davenport. "I did what I could, and God kind of kept the bullets from coming my way, so I was able to succeed."

An emotional Erickson says the recovery process has been long, but the overwhelming support he's received from the community and his department has helped see him through.

"To everybody, I can't say enough, thanks."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countytollhousepurple heartfresno county sheriff department
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT
Former Fresno County correctional officer arrested for having sex with inmate
Domestic violence suspect shot by deputies after standoff identified
Fresno County Sheriff's Office warning community of new texting scam
Dispatcher with Fresno County Sheriff's Office tests positive for COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News