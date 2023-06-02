Man killed in single-car DUI crash in Fresno County, CHP says

A man has died following a single-car crash in Fresno County.

A truck driver saw the crash happen and tried doing CPR on the man while calling 911.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died following a single-car crash in Fresno County.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened at about 5 am on Highway 99 and Bethel Avenue, near Kingsburg.

Officers say for some reason, the driver's car veered to the right, went off the road and rolled over.

He was thrown from the car and declared dead at the scene.

Officers say the man was not wearing a seatbelt and that alcohol was a factor.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

