WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man killed in single-car DUI crash in Fresno County, CHP says

A truck driver saw the crash happen and tried doing CPR on the man while calling 911.

ByABC30 Digital Team and Amanda Aguilar KFSN logo
Friday, June 2, 2023 1:25PM
Man killed in single-car DUI crash in Fresno County: CHP
EMBED <>More Videos

A man has died following a single-car crash in Fresno County.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died following a single-car crash in Fresno County.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened at about 5 am on Highway 99 and Bethel Avenue, near Kingsburg.

Officers say for some reason, the driver's car veered to the right, went off the road and rolled over.

He was thrown from the car and declared dead at the scene.

Officers say the man was not wearing a seatbelt and that alcohol was a factor.

A truck driver saw the crash happen and tried doing CPR on the man while calling 911.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

For news updates, follow Amanda Aguilar on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW