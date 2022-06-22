Crews battling grass fire in Fresno County with evacuations underway

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are battling a grass fire in Fresno County that has prompted evacuations.

The flames broke out on Sky Harbour Road near the Pincushion Peak trail.

A mandatory evacuation order is in place for residents on the 27000 block of Aqua Vista. Evacuation warnings are in place for nearby areas, including El Lado Road.

Sky Harbour Road is being closed off to allow emergency vehicles to get through.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
