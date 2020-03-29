Coronavirus: Fresno County gas station making efforts to keep customers safe

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One gas station in Fresno County is adding new services to help keep customers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.The ARCO on Manning and Highway 99 is now offering people the option to stay in their car and have one of their employees pump gas for you.You can also request to buy items from inside the store and have them brought out to your vehicle.The owner says all you have to do is drive up to a pump, call the station number that's posted on the side and an employee will be out to assist you."What we can do to keep safety and sanitation as a top priority for our customers here and for our community," says owner Gurkarn Bains. "A lot of people in this area are still going to work, and it's our responsibility to provide a safe environment and a comfortable environment."The service initially started for the elderly but now applies to anyone who feels safer staying in their vehicle.