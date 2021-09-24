house fire

Fresno County home destroyed by fire

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno County home was reduced to rubble after an early morning house fire.

Residents first reported smoke in a home on Locan near Tulare just after 3:30 am.

Once fire crews arrived, they found the flames coming from the 3,000 square foot home.

The fire quickly spread throughout the home and fire crews called for more help, with Clovis Fire and Fresno Fire responding.

The house was still smoldering hours after the first flames were discovered.

Everyone living in the home got out safely.

A cause for this fire is under investigation.
