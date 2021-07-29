Authorities recover body of man who went missing in Pine Flat Lake

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The body of a man who drowned at Pine Flat Lake was recovered Wednesday, nearly two weeks after he went missing in the water.The Fresno County Sheriff's Office identified the 47-year-old man as Gabriel Anibal Larreynaga Orellana of El Salvador. They say he was visiting family members in Fresno County.Larreynaga was part of a group of four adults who were out on a motorized boat near the area of the Deer Creek Marina in the early morning hours of July 17.According to witnesses, Larreynaga was sitting on the ledge of the ski boat when he suddenly fell overboard. Sheriff's officials said his relatives went into the water to save him but could not find him.He was not wearing a life jacket.Patrol teams have been searched the lake for several days, deploying boating units, air resources. They received assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard and first responders in Butte, Alameda, Madera, Tulare and Kern counties.On Wednesday, they recovered Larreynaga's body. Authorities presume he drowned.Officials remind visitors that are in or near the water to wear a life jacket because it can be the difference between life or death.