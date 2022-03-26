Man shot while in car in Fresno County, deputies say

(Shutterstock)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been hospitalized after a shooting in Fresno County Friday evening.

Fresno County deputies were informed of a shooting victim near Shields and Madera Ave. around 8 pm.

They say the victim was in his car when he was shot by the suspect, who was also in a car.

The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center. His condition is unknown.

Deputies are still working to find out where exactly the shooting happened.

There is no suspect description at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnoshooting
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Trails End mobile home residents sense city's abandonment coming
Change coming to vacant building impacting Clovis shopping center
1 killed, 1 injured after vehicle hits pedestrians in Visalia
Suspect caught stealing gas from car in Clovis, police say
Former Valley exchange students impacted by Russian invasion
Man stabbed to death in Kings County, deputies investigating
Fresno police set to increase number of women in force
Show More
Madera High student-athlete killed in motorcycle crash: Police
Reward offered for information on central Fresno homicide in 2020
Adventist Health Selma expands emergency department
Books donated to Fresno Unified as part of Magic of Storytelling
Hatred 'is an understatement' for families of Clovis murder victims
More TOP STORIES News