Man shot while in car in Fresno County, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been hospitalized after a shooting in Fresno County Friday evening.Fresno County deputies were informed of a shooting victim near Shields and Madera Ave. around 8 pm.They say the victim was in his car when he was shot by the suspect, who was also in a car.The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center. His condition is unknown.Deputies are still working to find out where exactly the shooting happened.There is no suspect description at this time.