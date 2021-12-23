Fresno County monitoring fire burn scars amid storm

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As California gets pounded with rain, Fresno County is bracing for potential flooding and other weather-related damage.While rain and snow are a welcome sight in drought-stricken California, there are some concerns."That water does come down in the stream that has been dry for a while, moves through and has the possibility of some localized flooding," said Dan Lynch, Director of Emergency Medical Services for Fresno County.In downtown Fresno, city crews worked to fill potholes and clear leaves and other debris from gutter and storm drains."We've been monitoring weather conditions throughout the week, kind of tracking the storm and we are fully ready to respond to any weather-related calls we may get through the next few days," said Sontaya Rose, spokeswoman for the City of Fresno.Rose said the city has increased the number of workers on-call this weekend in anticipation of the storm.In the foothills and mountains, the burn scar from the Creek Fire raises additional concerns."As the rain intensifies, if it hits the ground and the ground cannot soak up that rain, it has the potential of moving debris," said Lynch.Lynch said the county has been receiving daily updates from the National Weather Service regarding the burn scar area and they are not too concerned about this storm.But still, he said people should be cautious as they make their way up to the snow.