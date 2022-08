Man hospitalized after getting trapped underneath tractor in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is recovering after being trapped underneath a tractor in southern Fresno County.

Fire crews were called to Cedar near South Avenue just before 7 Thursday morning.

They found the 60-year-old man stuck under the tractor.

He was removed and flown to a hospital with moderate injuries.

Officials say the man was last seen Wednesday night operating farming equipment in a grape vineyard.

It's unclear how he got stuck, or how long he was trapped under the tractor.