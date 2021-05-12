Fresno County business sees huge demand in camper vans

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More people are opening up the doors to adventure with their own custom camper vans constructed in Fresno County."Even before the pandemic, vans, traveling and RV sales have been really up. Then the pandemic hit and everything really went crazy," said Jonny Feld, SMB West Vans spokesperson.Crews have been working non-stop to create off-road camper vans. People can customize their vans to include kitchens, bathrooms, showers and pop-up tents in the vehicle.Demand has boomed."But it's really been nationwide, people are finding the itch to travel and still have fun during this pandemic. What better way to do it, social distancing than camping and traveling in a vehicle with your family," Feld said.He says many customers say they wanted their own safe space during the pandemic and see a need in the future.Their vans range in model, color and amenities - depending on what a person wants."Recently for Santa Barbara County, we did some homeless outreach vehicles. It can be for mobile vaccinations or just general outreach to the homeless community. Those projects are fun and rewarding," Feld said.On average, it takes about three months to put together start to finish. However, there's a long line of interested customers."It's hard to say, an easy 20 percent that business has gone up. We were so busy and backlogged that people were waiting a year, two years for these things at the moment," Feld said.People from all over the country are ordering these vans, even a few celebrities have been by the shop. A personalized 4x4 van costs about $100,000 and can go up to the low $200,000.With all this demand, the company tells us they are hiring. Vans converted in the Valley and sent around the world.