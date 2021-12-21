omicron variant

Fresno County's first case of Omicron variant of COVID-19 detected

Officials say it was detected in a traveler returning to Fresno County who tested positive on December 10.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno County's first case of Omicron variant of COVID-19 detected

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County has detected its first known case of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant of COVID-19, health officials say.

They say it was detected in a traveler returning to Fresno County who tested positive on December 10.



It was a breakthrough case, and the person had been vaccinated and received a booster.

They are currently under isolation at their home.

The news came just minutes after federal health officials announced Omicron is now the dominant version of the coronavirus in the U.S., accounting for 73% of new infections last week.

RELATED: Omicron variant sweeps across nation, now 73% of US COVID-19 cases

For the past few weeks, local health officials have been warning residents that they expect to see the contagious variant make its way into Valley communities soon.

EMBED More News Videos

The Omicron variant reportedly spreads more quickly than previous variants of Omicron.



Scientists had already found evidence of it in Merced, where it was discovered during tests of sewage earlier this month.

Experts don't know if the current vaccines will be as effective at preventing contraction of the variant, but urge people to still get vaccinated.

"Now is a critical time to protect our communities and prevent this highly contagious strain of COVID from spreading to our vulnerable populations," David Luchini, the director of Fresno County's public health department said in a news release.

Health officials are urging people to get tested before gathering for the holidays this week.

"Test yourself. There's a lot of rapid antigen kits. Test yourself the day of the holiday gathering and even the day before," said Luchini.

The Omicron variant reportedly spreads more quickly than previous variants of the coronavirus.

RELATED: What is omicron? What to know about new COVID variant, effect on US

This means hospitals across the Valley, which are already crowded, might be overwhelmed if there is a surge in cases.

"Everyone eligible for a vaccine needs to have one as soon as possible, and those due for a booster dose should get one as soon as they can," said Rais Vohra, Fresno County's interim health officer, in the release. "The added protection of a booster will be needed to reduce infections and prevent severe illness this winter."

Officials say many symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to those of a cold, flu and allergies, including:

- Congestion, a runny nose, the sniffles, or a sore throat
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea

If you have any of these symptoms, you should get tested.

Fresno County has several free COVID-19 testing sites. You can find the list of their locations here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresno countyfresnoomicron variantcovid 19 variantcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OMICRON VARIANT
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
CDC mulling COVID test requirement for asymptomatic people: Fauci
Passengers at Fresno airport frustrated by flight delays, cancelations
Airline woes continue with 2,400 U.S. flights canceled amid outbreak
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News