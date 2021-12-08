Coronavirus California

Evidence of COVID-19 omicron variant found in Merced, scientists say

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Scientists say they've found evidence of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in Merced.

It was discovered during tests of sewage in parts of California.

The researchers also detected the variant in samples taken from a wastewater treatment plant in Sacramento.

But they say the results do not mean omicron is widely circulating in either of those cities.
