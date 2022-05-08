Annual Derby Down returns to Fresno Fairgrounds

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The infield at the Fresno Fairgrounds racetrack was filled with people on Saturday for the annual Derby Down.The event, hosted by La Feliz Guild, returned after two years off due to the pandemic.People enjoyed live music, southern cuisine and mint juleps as they waited for the Kentucky Derby.Attendees were able to place bets on the race and people also dressed the part with fancy hats and dresses.Beyond the celebration, the event aimed to raise money for Valley Children's Hospital."This community is going to save lives - you walk away from this event just knowing that you have made a difference in the lives of children throughout our Valley," said Derby Down event chair Joanna Felger.More than 800 people were in attendance. One of those people was our very own Amanda Aguilar, who served as emcee.