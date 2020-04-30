Man accused of killing teen in northeast Fresno DUI crash faces judge

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- James Anderson, the man accused of running a red light last Sunday at Chestnut and Nees in northeast Fresno, killing a teen, faced a judge on Wednesday via video conference.He is charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence.19-year-old Carson Gates was killed, and his 17-year-old girlfriend was injured in the crash."In this case, the defendant was under the influence of both alcohol and marijuana. He was observed going between 40-50 miles an hour through a stale red light," said deputy district attorney Steven Ueltzen.The debate over bail took center stage. The prosecutor said the charges and circumstances warrant a higher bond than the $93,000 suggested by the court. The judge noted she's bound by new bail guidelines."Unfortunately, counsel, there is an emergency bail schedule that I am obligated to follow," said Hon. Francine Zepeda."Frankly, it's the people's position that the court's primary consideration for setting bail amount should be the protection of the public," said Ueltzen.The calculations on the charges and bail schedule are under review.Court records show Anderson served four years in prison in 2013 for assault on a peace officer using a gun.Anderson will return to court Thursday. For now, the judge agreed to leave his bail as it was before the hearing - at $254,000.