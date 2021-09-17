Fresno EOC's Head Start Program off to strong start

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The school year is off to a strong start for Fresno EOC's Head Start Program.Meet George. He's the newest addition to Susana Hernandez's classroom."I have a puppet, his name is George," she said. "He wears his mask, we talk about that and they're very diligent about keeping their mask on."It's one of many ways staff are helping kids get used to life back in the classroom."We are required to have a mask on in class and they're doing great keeping their face covering on," Hernandez said. "Sometimes they need reminders but overall, they're doing very well keeping them on."As part of Fresno EOC's Head Start Program, roughly 3,000 students are enrolled at over 30 different locations."We serve the most vulnerable population and to ensure they get that educational experience, let alone the social-emotional, especially at this age, is so important," says Fresno EOC CEO Emilia Reyes.It is much more than just a classroom experience - the program provides support for students and their families."We want to make sure they have food, utilities are being turned on, they're able to access any healthcare services, vaccinations, tests, whatever they need," Reyes said.With over 100 classrooms located across the county, the program offers both full and half-day options for parents.