Fresno federal police officer arrested for possession, distribution of child pornography

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno federal police officer has been arrested for possession and distribution of child pornography.On Tuesday, the Central Valley Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigated a tip regarding child pornography.Detectives found 52-year-old Adrian Enriquez at the Veterans Affairs Hospital in central Fresno. He was working at the hospital as an officer.Investigators say Enriquez had more than 1,000 pictures and videos of children being raped and bestiality.More electronic devices were also taken from his Exeter home following a search warrant.Enriquez started working at the VA Hospital at the beginning of the year and has been previously worked for the Woodlake Police Department and Coalinga State Hospital.Enriquez was booked into the Fresno County Jail and his bail is currently $100,000.This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.