Flames destroy abandoned building in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters say flames destroyed an abandoned business in southeast Fresno on Monday morning.

It happened around 6:30 am on Tulare and Cedar Avenues across from Roosevelt High School.

When crews arrived, they found smoke and fire coming from the boarded-up building.

Officials say the building had been abandoned for several years, and there were no utilities connected to it.

Investigators found items indicating that people were living inside, but no one was on the property when firefighters arrived.

Crews say the fire had done so much damage to the building that they focused on keeping nearby homes safe and letting the flames burn out.

