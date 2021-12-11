Society

Fresno Fire Department continues to add to staff

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno Fire Department continues to add to staff

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- These firefighters have earned their spot with the Fresno Fire Department following Friday's graduation ceremony.

Eighteen men and two women will now be called upon to run toward danger at a moment's notice to help keep the community safe.

"They're going to go to work immediately and run probably 15 calls in a day," says Chief Kerri Donis.

Fresno is considered one of the busiest departments in the state. So far this year, crews have responded to more than 6,700 fire calls and more than 44,000 total calls for service.

The new crew members will allow Fresno Fire to increase its daily staffing from 81 firefighters on duty to 88. That's the most ever in the city.

Chief Donis is thankful for the new hires but says it's still not enough considering the volume of calls they receive and the more than half-million people they serve.

"This is a very busy fire department with very few firefighters and we have very few fire stations compared to most metro departments our size," she said.

Following nine weeks of intensive training, the recruiting class is ready to take the field as early as Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, we have a lot of fires in this city and those fires are increasing in a rapid fashion, which is the exact reason we need new firefighters, more firefighters," says Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer.

The new class will also allow the department to staff three new units to primarily respond to medical emergencies while leaving engines to remain available for other incidents.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnofirefighters
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News