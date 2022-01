FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews just put out a fire at an apartment in central Fresno.It started before 4:30 am on McKenzie near College Avenue.Officials say there was a fire smoldering inside a wall that spread into the attic.No one was home in either of the two apartments but they both have smoke, water, and wiring damage.The area around the home has been closed off to traffic.You're asked to take another route until traffic opens in the area.