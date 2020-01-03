missing person

Fresno hiker found alive after going missing in Utah canyon, police say

Authorities are searching for a Fresno teen who went missing while on an all-day hike at Utah canyon. (KTVX via the Unified Police Department)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno teen who went missing while on an all-day hike at a Utah canyon has been found alive, authorities confirmed.

Local police told KTVX, the 17-year-old was last seen on Thursday morning when he took an Uber to Millcreek Canyon, located east of Salt Lake City. He was reported missing when he failed to meet up with a friend after the hike.

Search and rescue crews spent Thursday night combing through the area to find the teen. His condition has not been released.

The boy's identity hasn't been released. His mother was traveling to Utah from Fresno, police spokesman Ken Hansen said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
