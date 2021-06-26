Stranded motorist killed in hit-and-run on Fresno highway

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are searching for a driver who hit and killed a stranded motorist on a central Fresno highway before speeding off.A single car crashed on Highway 41 on Friday near Ashlan Avenue just before midnight.When the driver of that car, whom authorities have identified as 31-year-old Jordan Miranda of Fresno, got out of the vehicle to check for damage, a passing car hit him.First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.Highway Patrol officers are now searching for the suspect who took off after hitting Miranda."The only description we have right now is that it's a grey sedan. Unknown if it's a dark or light-colored grey. No description on the driver, no license plate, no make or model," says CHP Sgt. Nicholas Norton.Anyone who may have witnessed this deadly hit-and-run is asked to contact CHP or police immediately.