hit and run

Stranded motorist killed in hit-and-run on Fresno highway

Highway Patrol officers are now searching for the suspect who took off after hitting the man.
EMBED <>More Videos

Stranded motorist killed in hit-and-run on Fresno highway

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are searching for a driver who hit and killed a stranded motorist on a central Fresno highway before speeding off.

A single car crashed on Highway 41 on Friday near Ashlan Avenue just before midnight.

When the driver of that car, whom authorities have identified as 31-year-old Jordan Miranda of Fresno, got out of the vehicle to check for damage, a passing car hit him.

First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

Highway Patrol officers are now searching for the suspect who took off after hitting Miranda.

"The only description we have right now is that it's a grey sedan. Unknown if it's a dark or light-colored grey. No description on the driver, no license plate, no make or model," says CHP Sgt. Nicholas Norton.

Anyone who may have witnessed this deadly hit-and-run is asked to contact CHP or police immediately.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnohit and runcalifornia highway patrol
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN
Fresno politician pushes for tougher penalties for hit-and-run drivers
Driver in stolen car leads police on chase in central Fresno
CHP: 68-year-old doctor hit, killed, abandoned Reedley woman on road
Fresno police searching for hit-and-run driver
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Show More
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
More TOP STORIES News